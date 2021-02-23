DPS: I-17 closed at Greenway due to multi-vehicle crash

Southbound Interstate 17 is closed at Greenway in Phoenix due to a multi-vehicle crash, officials said on Feb. 23.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety said multiple people are injured as a result of the crash, however, the severity of the injuries is unknown.

All southbound traffic must exit the freeway at Greenway. Drivers can re-enter at Thunderbird.

There is no estimated time to reopen the southbound lanes.

(ADOT)

