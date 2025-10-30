DPS investigates rollover crash on I-17 after person flees scene
PHOENIX - A person fled from a three-car rollover crash in north Phoenix on Thursday afternoon, the Arizona Dept. of Public Safety said.
What we know:
The Oct. 30 crash happened on southbound I-17 near Dixileta Drive.
Three cars crashed, a pickup truck rolled over a few times, and a person has severe injuries, DPS said. Another person fled the scene on foot.
Three-car crash on SB I-17 near Dixileta Drive on Oct. 30, 2025.
What we don't know:
There's no word about what caused the crash.
Troopers didn't say why the person might've fled the crash scene on foot.
Map of the area where the crash happened