Expand / Collapse search
Live Now

DPS investigates rollover crash on I-17 after person flees scene

By
Published  October 30, 2025 4:37pm MST
Traffic
FOX 10 Phoenix

The Brief

    • A three-car rollover crash happened on southbound I-17 near Dixileta Drive in north Phoenix on Thursday, Oct. 30, resulting in one person suffering severe injuries.
    • The Arizona Department of Public Safety (DPS) said the crash involved a pickup truck that rolled multiple times and that one person involved in the collision fled the scene on foot.

PHOENIX - A person fled from a three-car rollover crash in north Phoenix on Thursday afternoon, the Arizona Dept. of Public Safety said.

What we know:

The Oct. 30 crash happened on southbound I-17 near Dixileta Drive.

Three cars crashed, a pickup truck rolled over a few times, and a person has severe injuries, DPS said. Another person fled the scene on foot.

Three-car crash on SB I-17 near Dixileta Drive on Oct. 30, 2025.

What we don't know:

There's no word about what caused the crash.

Troopers didn't say why the person might've fled the crash scene on foot.

Map of the area where the crash happened

The Source

  • Arizona Dept. of Public Safety

TrafficNorth PhoenixNews