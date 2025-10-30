DPS investigates rollover crash on I-17 after person flees scene

The Brief A three-car rollover crash happened on southbound I-17 near Dixileta Drive in north Phoenix on Thursday, Oct. 30, resulting in one person suffering severe injuries. The Arizona Department of Public Safety (DPS) said the crash involved a pickup truck that rolled multiple times and that one person involved in the collision fled the scene on foot.



A person fled from a three-car rollover crash in north Phoenix on Thursday afternoon, the Arizona Dept. of Public Safety said.

What we know:

The Oct. 30 crash happened on southbound I-17 near Dixileta Drive.

Three cars crashed, a pickup truck rolled over a few times, and a person has severe injuries, DPS said. Another person fled the scene on foot.

Three-car crash on SB I-17 near Dixileta Drive on Oct. 30, 2025.

What we don't know:

There's no word about what caused the crash.

Troopers didn't say why the person might've fled the crash scene on foot.

Map of the area where the crash happened