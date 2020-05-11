DPS: Off-duty trooper saves choking baby in Mesa

article

An Arizona Department of Public Safety trooper came to the rescue and helped save the life of an infant in distress.

DPS says Trooper Matthew Bryan was off duty and at home in Mesa on April 20 when two of his neighbors pounded on his door because their 3-month-old baby was choking.

Trooper Bryan took immediate action after seeing the baby's face was turning blue and performed the baby-modified Heimlich Maneuver, successfully dislodging the object and clearing the baby's airway.

The Mesa Fire Department responded to the home and treated the baby at the scene.

“We are never truly ‘off duty’, and the Department is extremely proud of Trooper Bryan’s swift and skilled actions in this critical incident,” said Lt. Colonel Jenna Mitchell, Assistant Director the Highway Patrol Division. “He undoubtedly helped save the baby’s life, bringing this dramatic event to a happy ending for all involved.”

Thank you, Trooper Bryan!