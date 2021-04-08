DPS officials return trailer to family who thought they have lost everything in burglary incident

April 8 brought some welcoming news to a family that lost all of their belongings in a burglary incident.

(Courtesy: Heather Fox)

FOX 10 first reported on the burglary on April 7. The Fox family was staying at a hotel on West Greenway Road and the I-17 when the burglary suspects stole a U-Haul trailer that was holding everything the family owned.

"All of our belongings, my kids' memory boxes, photo albums, their furniture, everything. Clothes. You know, our whole life actually," said Heather Fox.

The Fox family was moving to Arizona from Georgia.

"We have no vehicle, no means of transportation. We're kind of just stuck here," said Heather.

Heather and her husband, Billy, never thought they’d see their family mementos again. They were more than surprised on April 8 when officials with the Department of Public Safety recovered the U-Haul.

It was unexpected, but nothing was missing from the stolen trailer.

"Very excited. We’re super happy they found the trailer with all of our belongings," said Heather. "Honestly, we didn’t think they’d find it."

The trailer was found just about a mile away near 32nd Avenue and Thunderbird. It was returned by the Arizona Vehicle Theft Task Force, and whoever took it didn’t even fiddle with the lock.

"This is what’s important to us," said Billy. "Making a big move, you have to decide what’s important to take on your budget. This is how it worked out for us."

The Fox family truck is still gone, and they had to rent another U-Haul to tow the trailer, but their lifelong mementos are back in their possession, and they won’t be leaving them behind this time.

Meanwhile, a FOX 10 viewer has offered the Fox family a place to stay in the short term. They will be looking for a long-term apartment and a new vehicle in the meantime, and their stuff is now in storage.

(Click here for GoFundMe page)

