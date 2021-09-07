DPS: Silver Alert canceled after missing Mesa woman found
article
MESA, Ariz. - Authorities say a Silver Alert has been canceled after a Mesa woman who had been missing since Sept. 7 has been found.
The Arizona Department of Public Safety said Thursday 73-year-old Mary Deffenbaugh was located.
Mesa Police said Deffenbaugh disappeared after she was last seen near her home in an area west of Broadway and Higley.
"Family is concerned for her welfare since she has been diagnosed with Dementia and various other medical issues," read a portion of the statement. A Silver Alert has been issued for the woman, according to officials with DPS.
