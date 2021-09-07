DPS: Silver Alert canceled after missing Mesa woman found

article

Authorities say a Silver Alert has been canceled after a Mesa woman who had been missing since Sept. 7 has been found.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety said Thursday 73-year-old Mary Deffenbaugh was located.

Mesa Police said Deffenbaugh disappeared after she was last seen near her home in an area west of Broadway and Higley.

"Family is concerned for her welfare since she has been diagnosed with Dementia and various other medical issues," read a portion of the statement. A Silver Alert has been issued for the woman, according to officials with DPS.

Other Top Arizona Stories

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news

For the latest local news, download the FOX 10 News app

Advertisement

Sign up for FOX 10 email alerts, newsletters