DPS terminates pursuit of a driver in Phoenix metro area: What we know so far

Troopers with the Arizona Department of Public Safety ended a pursuit of a driver in the Phoenix area Saturday night after the driver failed to stop while driving without its headlights on.

The driver of a "dark-colored Dodge Charger" was reported to be on I-10, Loop 202, and other areas around the Valley. It began in the area of Loop 101 and McDowell Road around 8:46 p.m.

"Vehicle did not have any lights on according to the call and a pursuit was initiated after it did not stop for an attempted traffic stop. The vehicle was also traveling at a high rate of speed," DPS said.

The car and its driver haven't been caught.

No more information is available.

Area of where the pursuit began: