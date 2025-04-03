Expand / Collapse search

DPS trooper hurt in suspected DUI crash on I-10

By and
Updated  April 3, 2025 7:04am MST
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix

Trooper hurt in Buckeye I-10 crash

An Arizona Department of Public Safety trooper was hospitalized on Wednesday night after being rear-ended by a suspected impaired driver along Interstate 10 in Buckeye, authorities said.

The Brief

    • A DPS trooper was hurt in a suspected DUI crash on I-10 in Buckeye on April 2.
    • DPS says the trooper was parked on the shoulder when he was rear-ended by another vehicle.
    • The suspect driver was arrested.

BUCKEYE, Ariz. - An Arizona trooper was hospitalized after being rear-ended on Wednesday night by a suspected impaired driver along Interstate 10 in Buckeye, authorities said.

What we know:

The Arizona Department of Public Safety says the trooper was parked 20 feet off the road on a dirt shoulder doing paperwork on April 2 near Verrado Way when a truck pulling a vehicle trailer went off the road, and rear-ended the trooper's vehicle, pushing it about 60 feet.

The trooper was taken to a hospital and the driver who hit the trooper was arrested.

What we don't know:

The suspect driver was not identified.

What they're saying:

"That trooper has been transported by the fire department for suspected head injuries, and he is currently at a hospital being evaluated to determine the extent of his injuries," Sgt. Eric Andrews said. "The driver of the at-fault vehicle, the white Dodge RAM, was uninjured in the collision. However, he has been arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol."

Map of where the crash happened

The Source

  • The Arizona Department of Public Safety

Crime and Public SafetyBuckeyeNews