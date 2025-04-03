DPS trooper hurt in suspected DUI crash on I-10

The Brief A DPS trooper was hurt in a suspected DUI crash on I-10 in Buckeye on April 2. DPS says the trooper was parked on the shoulder when he was rear-ended by another vehicle. The suspect driver was arrested.



An Arizona trooper was hospitalized after being rear-ended on Wednesday night by a suspected impaired driver along Interstate 10 in Buckeye, authorities said.

What we know:

The Arizona Department of Public Safety says the trooper was parked 20 feet off the road on a dirt shoulder doing paperwork on April 2 near Verrado Way when a truck pulling a vehicle trailer went off the road, and rear-ended the trooper's vehicle, pushing it about 60 feet.

The trooper was taken to a hospital and the driver who hit the trooper was arrested.

What we don't know:

The suspect driver was not identified.

What they're saying:

"That trooper has been transported by the fire department for suspected head injuries, and he is currently at a hospital being evaluated to determine the extent of his injuries," Sgt. Eric Andrews said. "The driver of the at-fault vehicle, the white Dodge RAM, was uninjured in the collision. However, he has been arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol."

Map of where the crash happened