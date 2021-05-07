DPS: Trooper shoots at driver who tried to run him down in Phoenix

An investigation is underway in Phoenix after an Arizona Department of Public Safety trooper opened fire on a driver who allegedly tried to run him down during an attempted traffic stop.

According to DPS, the trooper stopped a vehicle near Glendale and 23rd Avenues just after midnight on May 7.

When the trooper got out of his vehicle, the suspect took off, made a U-turn, and tried to run down the trooper.

The trooper opened fire on the suspect as the vehicle sped away.

The trooper was not injured.

