DPS: Trooper shoots at driver who tried to run him down in Phoenix
PHOENIX - An investigation is underway in Phoenix after an Arizona Department of Public Safety trooper opened fire on a driver who allegedly tried to run him down during an attempted traffic stop.
According to DPS, the trooper stopped a vehicle near Glendale and 23rd Avenues just after midnight on May 7.
When the trooper got out of his vehicle, the suspect took off, made a U-turn, and tried to run down the trooper.
The trooper opened fire on the suspect as the vehicle sped away.
The trooper was not injured.
Arizona Headlines
- Phoenix PD: Man shot, killed near 91st Avenue and Camelback
- Phoenix Police asking for help in investigation over possible kidnapping in Central Phoenix
- 2nd arrest made in connection with teen's shooting death in 2020 at Phoenix gas station
Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:
Advertisement
Get breaking news alerts in the FREE FOX 10 News app. Download for Apple iOS or Android.