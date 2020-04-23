Dr. Dre, Jimmy Iovine donate funds to increase access to food, COVID-19 testing for Compton residents

article

Dr. Dre and Jimmy Iovine are stepping up to help Compton residents during the COVID-19 pandemic by donating funds that will help increase resident's access to food and healthcare.

“Dr. Dre and Jimmy Iovine have always been great advocates and supporters of the City of Compton,” said Mayor Aja Brown. “Increasing access to food and vital healthcare are some of the most important ways we can make an impact for our community in this time of need.”

The donation will directly fund COVID-19 testing for those who cannot afford it. It will also provide over 145,000 free meals for people who need it most.

Health officials say they are working to expand coronavirus testing to underserved communities, where many residents have been struggling to gain access to testing or can't afford it.

“As issues like unemployment, food insecurity and lack of COVID-19 testing sweep the nation, I hope that this contribution will inspire others to take action, get involved and support their neighborhoods in any way they can,” said Mayor Brown. “Even in a time of social distancing, this contribution is a strong testament to how we can still come together to support the communities we love.”

Dr. Dre and Jimmy Iovine have a long history of contributing to the Compton community. Dr. Dre was also born and raised in the City of Compton.

"Dr. Dre is a gamechanger, a constant source of support for our community seen and unseen," Mayor Brown added. "Dr. Dre is a champion for our city. Dr. Dre’s love for Compton is undeniable and he is already strategizing how he can make a longterm impact in Compton as we prepare to strengthen our community and ensure that we remain Compton Strong in the years to come.”