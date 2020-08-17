Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
until WED 10:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Northwest Deserts, Lake Mead National Recreation Area
3
Excessive Heat Warning
until WED 8:00 PM MST, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country, Northern Gila County, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons, Western Pima County Including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Parker Valley, Kofa, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Aguila Valley, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, New River Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonto Basin, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami
Heat Advisory
until WED 8:00 PM MST, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Southeast Gila County

Dramatic photos: Rare lightning show streaks across Northern California skies

By KTVU staff
Published 
Updated 34 mins ago
News
KTVU FOX 2
article

Look at that sunrise and flash f lightning looking east towards Mt. Diablo from the hills above the Sonoma Valley. Aug. 16, 2020

OAKLAND, Calif. - A rare August lightning storm streaked across Northern California skies early over the weekend and another, prompting the cameras to come out to capture the brilliant natural light show.

Already on Monday, a second round of lightning strikes was already hitting areas including Sonoma, Rohnert Park and the San Mateo County coastline.

Send us your photos by downloading our free Weather App. 

Round 2 of thunderstorms possible; expect hot temps and more power outages in Bay Area

Lightning struck the Bay Area on Aug. 16, 2020 (Karen Lily)

Lightning in Los Gatos. Aug. 16, 2020 (Cris Campos)

Lightning over Lafayette Aug. 15, 2020

Lightning in Oakland looking towards Mount Diablo on Aug. 16, 2020 (Ted and Stephanie Kreutzer)

Sutro Tower was in San Francisco was struck by lightning during a storm on Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020.

Mary Jane Hack shared this photo of the storm in San Jose on Aug. 16, 2020.

Brandi Lechleiter shared this photo of a storm seen at N. Livermore Avenue and Manning Road on Aug. 16, 2020.