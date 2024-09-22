Driver accused of going 140 mph before deadly crash; more backups on I-17 | Nightly Roundup

Driver accused in deadly crash; highway backups | Nightly Roundup
From a Phoenix driver being accused of going 140 mph before a deadly crash, to more backups on I-17 in north Phoenix due to road work, here are tonight's top stories.
1. Speeding DUI driver hits and kills motorcyclist while going 140 mph, DPS says
An intoxicated driver going about 140 mph crashed into a motorcyclist, killing him, early Sunday morning on I-10 in Phoenix, the Arizona Department of Public Safety said.
2. NB I-17 backups in north Phoenix wreak havoc on some neighborhoods
Backups, bumper to bumper traffic, and drivers making their way around the mess. We're talking about traffic on I-17 as construction crews work to restore the stretch of highway in north Phoenix.
3. Alabama mass shooting: 4 dead, 17 injured in entertainment district crossfire
Birmingham Police are investigating a mass shooting that occurred late Saturday in the city's Five Points South entertainment district, resulting in 4 deaths and 17 injuries
4. Wild video shows woman steal Porsche, run over owner in driveway
A Canadian woman was arrested after she was captured on doorbell video pretending to be interested in a Porsche and stealing the car, running over the vehicle's owner in his driveway as she fled, police said.
5. Sheriff's deputies find second swimmer who didn't resurface after going underwater at Salt River
A second person who went underwater at the Salt River and failed to resurface has been recovered from the water. The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office identified both of the deceased individuals.