Driver accused of going 140 mph before deadly crash; more backups on I-17 | Nightly Roundup

From a Phoenix driver being accused of going 140 mph before a deadly crash, to more backups on I-17 in north Phoenix due to road work, here are tonight's top stories.

1. Speeding DUI driver hits and kills motorcyclist while going 140 mph, DPS says

Featured article

2. NB I-17 backups in north Phoenix wreak havoc on some neighborhoods

Featured article

3. Alabama mass shooting: 4 dead, 17 injured in entertainment district crossfire

Featured article

4. Wild video shows woman steal Porsche, run over owner in driveway

Featured article

5. Sheriff's deputies find second swimmer who didn't resurface after going underwater at Salt River