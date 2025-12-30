Driver arrested weeks after deadly hit-and-run on I-10: AZDPS

article

The Brief A 29-year-old was arrested more than two weeks after a deadly hit-and-run on I-10. The crash caused another vehicle to roll over, ejecting the driver who later died from his injuries.



An Avondale man has been arrested more than two weeks after allegedly leaving the scene of a deadly hit-and-run crash on I-10, according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety.

The backstory:

Just before 7 p.m. on Dec. 12, callers reported rollover crash on eastbound I-10 at milepost 136 in West Phoenix.

The driver of the vehicle that overturned was reportedly ejected from his vehicle, and later died after being taken to a hospital.

Dig deeper:

When troopers arrived at the scene, they determined the incident to be a two-vehicle hit-and-run collision. However, the at-fault driver had fled the scene.

What we know:

On Dec. 30, DPS announced that they arrested 29-year-old Tristan Loper at his home and booked him on charges of leaving the scene of a fatal collision.

What we don't know:

The identity of the victim was not released.

Map of the area of the hit-and-run collision.