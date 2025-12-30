Driver arrested weeks after deadly hit-and-run on I-10: AZDPS
PHOENIX - An Avondale man has been arrested more than two weeks after allegedly leaving the scene of a deadly hit-and-run crash on I-10, according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety.
The backstory:
Just before 7 p.m. on Dec. 12, callers reported rollover crash on eastbound I-10 at milepost 136 in West Phoenix.
The driver of the vehicle that overturned was reportedly ejected from his vehicle, and later died after being taken to a hospital.
Dig deeper:
When troopers arrived at the scene, they determined the incident to be a two-vehicle hit-and-run collision. However, the at-fault driver had fled the scene.
What we know:
On Dec. 30, DPS announced that they arrested 29-year-old Tristan Loper at his home and booked him on charges of leaving the scene of a fatal collision.
What we don't know:
The identity of the victim was not released.
Map of the area of the hit-and-run collision.
The Source: Arizona Department of Public Safety