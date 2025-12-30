Expand / Collapse search

Driver arrested weeks after deadly hit-and-run on I-10: AZDPS

Published  December 30, 2025 3:43pm MST
The Brief

    • A 29-year-old was arrested more than two weeks after a deadly hit-and-run on I-10.
    • The crash caused another vehicle to roll over, ejecting the driver who later died from his injuries.

PHOENIX - An Avondale man has been arrested more than two weeks after allegedly leaving the scene of a deadly hit-and-run crash on I-10, according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety.

The backstory:

Just before 7 p.m. on Dec. 12, callers reported rollover crash on eastbound I-10 at milepost 136 in West Phoenix. 

The driver of the vehicle that overturned was reportedly ejected from his vehicle, and later died after being taken to a hospital.

Dig deeper:

When troopers arrived at the scene, they determined the incident to be a two-vehicle hit-and-run collision. However, the at-fault driver had fled the scene.

What we know:

On Dec. 30, DPS announced that they arrested 29-year-old Tristan Loper at his home and booked him on charges of leaving the scene of a fatal collision.

What we don't know:

The identity of the victim was not released.

Map of the area of the hit-and-run collision.

