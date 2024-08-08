Driver dead following I-17 crash: DPS

Officials with the Arizona Department of Public Safety say a driver is dead following a crash along the I-17 Thursday morning.

According to a post made by the Arizona Department of Transportation at 5:14 a.m. on their X (formerly Twitter) page, the crash resulted in the closure of the freeway's southbound lanes. The lanes were reopened about half an hour later.

In a brief statement, a DPS spokesperson said the driver's car collided with a median barrier at a high rate of speed. In an earlier statement, DPS officials say the crash involved three cars, and an investigation is ongoing.

