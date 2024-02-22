Driver dies after crashing into Mesa home

A woman is dead after police say she crashed her car into a home in east Mesa.

The crash happened at around 9:30 p.m. on Feb. 21 near Sossaman Road and University Drive.

"The driver of the vehicle appeared to be in some sort of distress from either the accident or another possible medical issue," Mesa Police said.

The woman was taken to a hospital where she died. She was not identified.

No one inside the house was hurt.

