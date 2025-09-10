Driver dies after crashing into wall following pursuit in Mesa, police say

The Brief A pursuit on Sept. 10 in Mesa resulted in a deadly crash. Police say a suspected impaired driver died after fleeing from an officer and crashing into a block wall near Sirrine and Broadway Roads. The driver wasn't identified.



A driver is dead following a police pursuit early Wednesday morning in Mesa.

What we know:

The Mesa Police Department says an officer on Sept. 10 tried to pull over a suspected impaired driver near Country Club Drive and Main Street, but the driver fled.

"Due to their dangerous driving and the risk to other drivers, the officer pursued the vehicle," police said.

Shortly after, police say the driver crashed into a wall near Sirrine and Broadway Roads.

The driver died at the scene. No one else was inside the car. No officers were hurt.

What we don't know:

The driver wasn't identified.

Map of where the crash happened