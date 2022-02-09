Driver hospitalized after crashing into lake on Gilbert golf course

article

One person has been hospitalized after a car crashed into a lake Wednesday on a Gilbert golf course.

According to Gilbert Fire Rescue, the incident happened on Feb. 9 at the Kokopelli Golf Club, located near Guadalupe and McQueen Roads.

Police officers and firefighters quickly responded to the scene to help the driver out of the lake.

"It appears this could be a medical episode involving the driver," the fire department said in a statement.

Westbound Guadalupe Road is closed from Cooper to El Dorado Roads as crews work to pull the vehicle from the lake.

