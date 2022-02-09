Man killed in south Phoenix motorcycle crash

article

A 22-year-old motorcyclist has died after a crash in south Phoenix late Tuesday night, according to police.

The crash happened near 11th Street and Southern Avenue just before 11:30 p.m. on Feb. 8 after a man on a motorcycle collided with another car.

The man, identified as 22-year-old Alberto Reyes, died at the scene. The driver of the car had minor injuries.

The collision is still under investigation, and no other details were released.

