Driver killed in Peoria head-on crash, four others injured

A head-on crash in Peoria killed a 58-year-old man just before midnight on Saturday, Nov. 11, and injured four others.

At around 11:50 p.m., Peoria Police and Peoria Fire-Medical responded to reports of a crash on 67th Avenue just south of Happy Valley Road involving two cars.

When they got there, they learned the driver of a Toyota 4Runner was headed southbound on 67th Avenue and the driver of a Honda CR-V was driving north on 67th Avenue when the 4Runner driver crossed over and crashed head-on with the CR-V.

"The driver of the 4Runner sustained significant injuries and was transported to a local hospital, where he later died from his injuries. The driver has been identified as 58-year-old Manh Thach from Glendale, Arizona," Peoria Police said.

As for the driver of the Honda, they have serious injuries and are at the hospital. The victim's three passengers were treated for minor injuries.

The police department says no arrests were made and no citations were given.

No more information is available.

Map of where the crash happened: