Expand / Collapse search
Red Flag Warning
from SUN 12:00 PM MST until MON 7:00 PM MST, Western Pima-South Central Pinal-Tohono Oodham Nation, Eastern Pima-Southeastern Pinal-Santa Cruz-Western Cochise, Southern Graham-Central and Eastern Cochise-Southern Greenlee-Lower Elevations of the San Carlos Apache Nation in Graham County
7
High Wind Watch
from MON 11:00 AM MST until TUE 5:00 AM MST, Northwest Plateau, Northwest Deserts, Lake Mead National Recreation Area
High Wind Watch
from MON 1:00 PM MST until TUE 11:00 AM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Western Mogollon Rim
High Wind Watch
from MON 2:00 PM MDT until TUE 12:00 PM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
High Wind Watch
from MON 1:00 PM MST until TUE 5:00 PM MST, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains
Wind Advisory
until SAT 7:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau, Kaibab Plateau, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Western Mogollon Rim
Wind Advisory
until SAT 8:00 PM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264

Driver ran over, killed man after argument in north Phoenix parking lot: police

By FOX 10 Staff
Published 
Updated 3:23PM
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix
article

PHOENIX - A man has been accused of first-degree murder after he reportedly ran over a person with his car in north Phoenix on Friday night, police said.

Police were called to a parking lot near 12th Street and Northern on April 8 for reports of a man that had been struck by a vehicle. The victim, who was not named, died from his injuries.

An investigation revealed that another man had been arguing with the victim for about an hour before running him over with his car.

The driver, 62-year-old Paul Scott, reportedly stayed near the scene and asked a bystander to call the police.

Anyone who witnessed the argument or any other interaction between Scott and the victim is asked to contact Phoenix Police at 602-262-6151 or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.

More Arizona headlines

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:

For the latest local news, download the FOX 10 News app.

 