Woman dead, man injured in north Phoenix crash
PHOENIX - A woman died and a man was injured in a crash near 43rd Avenue and Dunlap Friday evening, Phoenix police said.
A Ford sedan reportedly hit a Cadillac SUV at the intersection, killing the woman driving the first car and seriously injuring a man driving the second vehicle.
The woman was identified as 20-year-old Kimberly Ramirez-Silverio. The man, who was not identified, is expected to survive.
Speed is believed to be a factor in the collision, police say.
