Woman dead, man injured in north Phoenix crash

article

A woman died and a man was injured in a crash near 43rd Avenue and Dunlap Friday evening, Phoenix police said.

A Ford sedan reportedly hit a Cadillac SUV at the intersection, killing the woman driving the first car and seriously injuring a man driving the second vehicle.

The woman was identified as 20-year-old Kimberly Ramirez-Silverio. The man, who was not identified, is expected to survive.

Speed is believed to be a factor in the collision, police say.

More Arizona headlines

For the latest local news, download the FOX 10 News app.

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:













Advertisement



