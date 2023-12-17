Driver shot in the shoulder in apparent Tempe road rage incident

An apparent road rage shooting in Tempe injured a driver and police are looking into what could've caused this.

The shooting happened on Dec. 17 around 6:30 p.m. near 48th Street and Southern Avenue.

Police say one of the drivers was shot in the shoulder and was taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

There's no word on the status of the suspect involved in this shooting.

