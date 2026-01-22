Driver shot, killed by Arizona officers during traffic stop: PD

The Brief A driver was shot and killed by officers during a traffic stop on Jan. 21 in Yuma. Police say the shooting happened as officers were trying to detain the driver. The driver wasn't identified. No officers were hurt.



A deadly shooting involving police in southwestern Arizona is under investigation.

What we know:

Yuma Police say officers on Jan. 21 conducted a traffic stop just before 8:30 p.m., and when trying to detain the driver, the officers opened fire, striking the driver.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. No officers were hurt.

Police say the officers involved in the shooting were placed on "modified no duty" pending the investigation.

What we don't know:

The driver wasn't identified. Police didn't release any further details on why the driver was pulled over or the events that led up to the shooting.

What's next:

The Yuma Regional Critical Response Team will investigate the shooting.

What you can do:

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call police at 928-783-4421. You can also remain anonymous by calling 78-CRIME.

Map of where the shooting happened