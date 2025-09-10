Expand / Collapse search

Driver slams into block wall after pursuit, crash causes delays on I-10 l Morning News Brief

By
Updated  September 10, 2025 10:59am MST
Morning Brief
FOX 10 Phoenix

From a multi-vehicle crash on I-10 causing heavy delays to a driver slamming into a block wall in Mesa following a pursuit, here's a look at some of your top headlines for the morning of September 10.

1. Multi-vehicle I-10 crash causes heavy delays 

Featured

I-10 reopens in Goodyear following crash
article

I-10 reopens in Goodyear following crash

The Arizona Department of Transportation says the crash happened on Sept. 10 at Sarival Avenue.

2. Suspected impaired driver dies after crashing into block wall after pursuit: PD

Featured

Driver dies after crashing into wall following pursuit in Mesa, police say
article

Driver dies after crashing into wall following pursuit in Mesa, police say

A suspected impaired driver who led an officer on a pursuit died after crashing into a block wall on Sept. 10 near Sirrine and Broadway Roads, police said.

3. One-year law school program proposed for Arizona

Featured

One-year law school program proposed as Arizona combats legal professional shortage
article

One-year law school program proposed as Arizona combats legal professional shortage

Arizona is what some legal experts call a 'legal desert,' and some believe a one-year legal education program could help solve the problem. Not all, however, agree with the proposal.

4. AZ woman accused of DUI, drug offenses after crash

Featured

Woman accused of DUI, drug offenses following multi-vehicle crash: Mesa PD
article

Woman accused of DUI, drug offenses following multi-vehicle crash: Mesa PD

A 34-year-old Mesa woman has been arrested, according to police, for her alleged role in a Sunday morning crash that sent two people to the hospital. Police say Natalie Rustin "displayed signs of impairment" after the crash.

5. Scottsdale City Council postpones vote to sue state over Axon expansion

Featured

Scottsdale leaders defer decision on suing state over Axon expansion
article

Scottsdale leaders defer decision on suing state over Axon expansion

The Scottsdale City Council has postponed a vote on whether to sue the state of Arizona over a new law that blocks a citizen-led referendum on an expansion of Axon's headquarters.

Today's weather

Featured

Arizona weather forecast: Strong wind gusts expected in Phoenix area
article

Arizona weather forecast: Strong wind gusts expected in Phoenix area

On Wednesday in the Valley, we'll stay warm and breezy with a high near 106 degrees.

Morning BriefNewsPhoenixCrime and Public Safety