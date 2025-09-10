Driver slams into block wall after pursuit, crash causes delays on I-10 l Morning News Brief

From a multi-vehicle crash on I-10 causing heavy delays to a driver slamming into a block wall in Mesa following a pursuit, here's a look at some of your top headlines for the morning of September 10.
1. Multi-vehicle I-10 crash causes heavy delays
The Arizona Department of Transportation says the crash happened on Sept. 10 at Sarival Avenue.
2. Suspected impaired driver dies after crashing into block wall after pursuit: PD
A suspected impaired driver who led an officer on a pursuit died after crashing into a block wall on Sept. 10 near Sirrine and Broadway Roads, police said.
3. One-year law school program proposed for Arizona
Arizona is what some legal experts call a 'legal desert,' and some believe a one-year legal education program could help solve the problem. Not all, however, agree with the proposal.
4. AZ woman accused of DUI, drug offenses after crash
A 34-year-old Mesa woman has been arrested, according to police, for her alleged role in a Sunday morning crash that sent two people to the hospital. Police say Natalie Rustin "displayed signs of impairment" after the crash.
5. Scottsdale City Council postpones vote to sue state over Axon expansion
The Scottsdale City Council has postponed a vote on whether to sue the state of Arizona over a new law that blocks a citizen-led referendum on an expansion of Axon's headquarters.
Today's weather
On Wednesday in the Valley, we'll stay warm and breezy with a high near 106 degrees.