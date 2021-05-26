Driver sought after woman fatally hit by truck in Fountain Hills

The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office is searching for the driver of a white pickup truck that was allegedly involved in a fatal hit-and-run in Fountain Hills.

Deputies believe the driver of the truck struck and killed a 57-year-old woman who was biking down McDowell Mountain Road on May 25.

A witness told police the truck stopped near McDowell Mountain Regional Park, just north of the collision, and two men wearing lime-green long-sleeved shirts got out to inspect the damage to the truck.

It was also seen on camera heading westbound past Rio Verde Drive and 122nd Street at 6:30 a.m. on May 26.

The vehicle is described as an early 2000s white Toyota Tundra Access Cab with damage on the front passenger side.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office at 602-876-TIPS or 602-876-1011.

