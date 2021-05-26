4 men arrested in connection to $100,000 jewelry store heist in Phoenix

Four men were arrested in connection to a jewelry store heist in the Valley where Phoenix Police say $100,000 worth of merchandise was taken.

Now investigators are looking into whether the suspects are connected to similar jewelry thefts in other cities.

Police say the heist is part of a possible trend where a group of suspects target a Sam's Club warehouse. The latest incident was captured on body camera video – take a look.







Investigators say on May 18, the suspects smashed the doors to gain entry into the store near 83rd Avenue and McDowell Road, went straight to the glass cases, smashed them open, grabbed the jewelry, then fled the scene.

The store was closed to customers at the time and two employees were not hurt.

Police say technology and surveillance video of the smash and grab helped them locate the suspects.

The same day, Sgt. Mercedes Fortune says officers tracked down a vehicle near 12th Street and Interstate 10 and arrested the four suspects.

Jamone Williams, 25, Derrick Welch, 27, and Darius Sutton, 18, were taken into custody without incident. A 17-year-old male was also taken into custody and booked into the Durango Juvenile Detention Center.

Officers recovered all of the stolen jewelry.

Officials say similar recent heists happened at other Sam's Club locations in north Phoenix, Nevada, and California. Investigators are looking into whether those burglaries are all connected.

