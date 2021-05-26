Domestic abuse situation turns into a deadly deputy-involved shooting in Pinal County

A Pinal County Sheriff's Office investigation is underway following a deputy-involved shooting near Thompson and Roberts roads, just south of the Hunt Highway.

According to PCSO, this is a domestic situation case involving a husband and wife.

When deputies arrived at the scene just before 2 a.m. on May 26, the man was armed with a weapon and became aggressive towards deputies.

The sheriff's office tweeted, "The suspect's actions forced deputies to use deadly force. The suspect has been pronounced deceased. The woman has been transported to a nearby hospital from injuries she sustained during the domestic violence incident. We are praying for her quick recovery."

The investigation is ongoing and no names have been released.







