Driver strikes pedestrian after bee sting causes medical emergency: Mesa PD

The Brief A driver suffered a medical issue related to a bee sting, leading to a collision with a pedestrian and a pole in Mesa. The incident occurred Saturday morning at the intersection of Mesa Drive and McKellips. The severity of injuries for both the driver and the pedestrian remains unknown at this time.



A collision involving a pedestrian occurred Saturday morning after the driver suffered a medical issue related to a bee sting, according to the Mesa police department.

What we know:

The incident happened just after 9 a.m on Nov. 8 at the intersection of Mesa Drive and McKellips.

Officers arrived to find a vehicle that had collided with a pedestrian and a pole.

According to police, the driver was "having some sort of medical issue relating to bee stings."

Both the driver and pedestrian were taken to a nearby hospital.

What we don't know:

The exact medical issue and incident regarding the bees were not disclosed.

It is unclear what the extent of injuries are for the driver and pedestrian.

Map of the traffic incident location.