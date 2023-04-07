Driver wanted for hit-and-run near Camelback Mountain

Paradise Valley police are looking for the driver in a hit-and-run crash that left a bicyclist seriously injured near Camelback Mountain.

The collision happened on March 25 at the Echo Canyon Trailhead roundabout just before 6 p.m., police said.

The driver of a gray 2011-2013 Hyundai Sonata was allegedly speeding when he hit the bicyclist.

The suspect was described as a white or Middle Eastern man in his 30s or 40s with curly hear hair and unshaven facial hair.

The vehicle has tinted windows and may have damage to the front passenger side along with a missing passenger side mirror.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Paradise Valley Police at 480-468-4227.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ The driver believed to be responsible for a hit-and-run near Echo Canyon Trailhead. (Paradise Valley PD)

Where the collision happened: