Drivers rescued from Mesa floods; former Sen. Jon Kyl dies l Morning News Brief

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The Morning News Brief on Thursday, September 17, 2026.
From Valley flood rescues, to Arizona clinics accused of billing fraud, and the death of a longtime senator, here are your top stories for September 17, 2026, on fox10phoenix.com.
1. Machine gun, Nazi gear seized in AZ child porn raid
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Nazi flags, a homemade machine gun workshop and a hoard of child porn. That’s what a SWAT team says they found inside the Wickenburg home of Marine vet-turned-outlaw biker Thomas Schumacher.
2. Heavy rain leads to water rescues, flooded parks in Mesa
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Flooding caused by sudden, torrential downpours turned streets in Mesa into hazardous rivers, prompting multiple water rescues.
3. Cars stranded in monsoon flooding
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Heavy rain caused flooding and stranded cars in Scottsdale and Mesa, prompting rescue crews to save drivers stuck in up to 2 feet of water.
4. Arizona Medicaid fraud scheme: 2 clinics suspended
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Arizona’s AHCCCS suspended payments to Shining New Light and Karing Heart following allegations of ghost billing, unauthorized plan switching and patient brokering.
5. Rest in peace, Jon Kyl
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Longtime Arizona Senator Jon Kyl has died. He was 84 years old.
A look at today's weather
Phoenix dries out after heavy storms and flooding, with Thursday's high temperatures reaching 96 degrees.
Click here for full forecast