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Drivers rescued from Mesa floods; former Sen. Jon Kyl dies l Morning News Brief

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FOX 10 Phoenix
Morning Brief
Published September 17, 2026 10:14 AM MST
Published September 17, 2026 10:14 AM MST
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The Morning News Brief on Thursday, September 17, 2026.

From Valley flood rescues, to Arizona clinics accused of billing fraud, and the death of a longtime senator, here are your top stories for September 17, 2026, on fox10phoenix.com.

1. Machine gun, Nazi gear seized in AZ child porn raid

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Outlaw biker vet busted making homemade machine gun in AZ home packed with Nazi gear and child porn, cops say
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Outlaw biker vet busted making homemade machine gun in AZ home packed with Nazi gear and child porn, cops say

Nazi flags, a homemade machine gun workshop and a hoard of child porn. That’s what a SWAT team says they found inside the Wickenburg home of Marine vet-turned-outlaw biker Thomas Schumacher.

2. Heavy rain leads to water rescues, flooded parks in Mesa

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Drivers rescued from deep Mesa floodwaters, while kids swim in nearby flooded park
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Drivers rescued from deep Mesa floodwaters, while kids swim in nearby flooded park

Flooding caused by sudden, torrential downpours turned streets in Mesa into hazardous rivers, prompting multiple water rescues.

3. Cars stranded in monsoon flooding

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Cars stranded as water pooled on streets in Scottsdale and Mesa
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Cars stranded as water pooled on streets in Scottsdale and Mesa

Heavy rain caused flooding and stranded cars in Scottsdale and Mesa, prompting rescue crews to save drivers stuck in up to 2 feet of water.

4. Arizona Medicaid fraud scheme: 2 clinics suspended

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Arizona Medicaid: Two clinics, one owner. Why AHCCCS suspects them of billing fraud
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Arizona Medicaid: Two clinics, one owner. Why AHCCCS suspects them of billing fraud

Arizona’s AHCCCS suspended payments to Shining New Light and Karing Heart following allegations of ghost billing, unauthorized plan switching and patient brokering.

5. Rest in peace, Jon Kyl

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Jon Kyl: Former Arizona senator dies at 84
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Jon Kyl: Former Arizona senator dies at 84

Longtime Arizona Senator Jon Kyl has died. He was 84 years old.

A look at today's weather

Phoenix weather forecast: Calmer conditions ahead
Phoenix weather forecast: Calmer conditions ahead

Phoenix weather forecast: Calmer conditions ahead

Phoenix dries out after heavy storms and flooding, with Thursday's high temperatures reaching 96 degrees.

Click here for full forecast

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