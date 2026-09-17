Drivers rescued from Mesa floods; former Sen. Jon Kyl dies l Morning News Brief

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From Valley flood rescues, to Arizona clinics accused of billing fraud, and the death of a longtime senator, here are your top stories for September 17, 2026, on fox10phoenix.com.

1. Machine gun, Nazi gear seized in AZ child porn raid

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2. Heavy rain leads to water rescues, flooded parks in Mesa

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3. Cars stranded in monsoon flooding

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4. Arizona Medicaid fraud scheme: 2 clinics suspended

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5. Rest in peace, Jon Kyl

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A look at today's weather

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