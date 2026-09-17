Jon Kyl: Former Arizona senator dies at 84

The Brief Jon Kyl has died at the age of 84. The former Arizona senator stepped away from public life in December 2025 after being diagnosed with dementia. Kyl served Arizona's 4th District in Congress from 1987 to 1995, then served in the Senate from 1995 until 2013. Kyl was appointed to temporarily fill late Senator John McCain's seat in 2018.



Longtime Arizona Senator Jon Kyl has died. He was 84 years old.

Memorial services for Kyl will be announced at a later date, his family said.

Statement from Jon Kyl's family

What they're saying:

"Our husband, father, grandfather, son, and brother, Jon Kyl, has passed away at the age of 84 due to complications from a neurological disease.

We know that Jon belonged to all of Arizona, a state he loved and explored with vigor, curiosity, and wonder. Serving his state and nation in Congress was a privilege and responsibility he honored and respected. We are grateful for his full and meaningful public life.

We are grateful, too, for his full and meaningful family life, guided by his faith and endowed with honor, warmth, and love. We cherish his presence in our lives and are thankful he has joined his beloved Creator, Jesus Christ."

U.S. Sen. Jon Kyl (R-AZ) awaits Vice President Mike Pence before a mock swear-in ceremony on September 5, 2018, in Washington, DC. The former senator Kyl was tapped by Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey to replace the late Sen. John McCain. (Photo by Zach Gibson/Getty Images)

Arizona Senate Republicans' statement

"Arizona has lost one of its finest statesmen. Jon Kyl combined conservative conviction with an extraordinary command of policy and a deep respect for public service. He approached every issue with discipline, understood the details, and never lost sight of the people he represented.

His leadership strengthened America's national defense, protected taxpayers, advanced conservative policies, and helped secure Arizona's water future. Whether he was negotiating complex water agreements or helping guide our nation's security policy, Senator Kyl brought credibility, good judgment, and a determination to deliver results. He earned the respect of people across the political spectrum without compromising his principles.

Just as important, Senator Kyl understood that public service is about more than holding office. It is about protecting the country, solving difficult problems, and leaving the next generation stronger than the one before it. He set an example that my colleagues and I continue to look to in our own service to Arizona.

"Denisse and I join Arizonans in mourning his passing and praying for Caryll, their children and grandchildren, and everyone who knew and loved him."

Doug Ducey's statement

"Jon Kyl gave Arizona nearly three decades of principled, thoughtful leadership — and he gave me something just as valuable: his mentorship and friendship. I'll miss him deeply. Rest in peace, Senator Kyl."

Jan Brewer's statement

Meghan McCain's statement

"I am so utterly, deeply saddened by the news of the passing of Senator Kyl. There are not enough words to explain what a true statesman and political giant he was in Arizona and our country.

Some of my earliest, fondest memories in politics are experiences with Senator Kyle and my Dad. At local parades, community events, and campaigning across the state. In many ways they were opposite in tone and personality - but always friends and brothers on the Senate floor. I am forever personally grateful to have spent time around him.



Senator Kyle’s service and legacy in Arizona and America will never be forgotten. My entire family sends their deepest condolences, prayer and love to his family. Rest in peace to a true lion of Arizona."

The backstory:

In December 2025, Jon Kyl, former Arizona congressman and senator announced his withdrawal from public life after being diagnosed with dementia.



Kyl was a University of Arizona alum. He served Arizona's 4th District in Congress from 1987 to 1995, then served in the Senate from 1995 until 2013.



He was later appointed to temporarily fill the seat of Senator John McCain following his death in 2018.

Kyl was a key player in securing water rights for Arizona, and the Kyl Center for Water Policy at Arizona State University is named after him.

Kyl started his Congressional career in 1987, when he won a seat in the House of Representatives. In 1994, he was elected to the Senate and eventually became an influential Republican leader of the era.