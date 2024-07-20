Drone footage captures out-of-control pickup truck in Yavapai County
article
YAVAPAI COUNTY, Ariz. - A dramatic crash involving a pickup truck in Yavapai County has police asking questions this weekend about who the driver was.
Caught on drone camera, it shows a white pickup truck swerving out of the way of an ATV driver and then crashing into a fence.
Police say the crash caused nearly $4,000 worth of damage.
According to a post on Facebook, officials say it happened on July 19 between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m.
It occurred in Prescott Valley on East Pronghorn Lane.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Yavapai County Sheriff's Office at 928-771-3260.