
Drone footage captures out-of-control pickup truck in Yavapai County

Published  July 20, 2024 3:27pm MST
(Yavapai County Sheriffs Office screenshot)

YAVAPAI COUNTY, Ariz. - A dramatic crash involving a pickup truck in Yavapai County has police asking questions this weekend about who the driver was.

Caught on drone camera, it shows a white pickup truck swerving out of the way of an ATV driver and then crashing into a fence. 

Police say the crash caused nearly $4,000 worth of damage.

According to a post on Facebook, officials say it happened on July 19 between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m.

It occurred in Prescott Valley on East Pronghorn Lane.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Yavapai County Sheriff's Office at 928-771-3260.