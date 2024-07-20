Drone footage captures out-of-control pickup truck in Yavapai County

article

A dramatic crash involving a pickup truck in Yavapai County has police asking questions this weekend about who the driver was.

Caught on drone camera, it shows a white pickup truck swerving out of the way of an ATV driver and then crashing into a fence.

Police say the crash caused nearly $4,000 worth of damage.

According to a post on Facebook, officials say it happened on July 19 between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m.

It occurred in Prescott Valley on East Pronghorn Lane.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Yavapai County Sheriff's Office at 928-771-3260.