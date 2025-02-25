Drugs, violence, prostitution targeted by Phoenix Police in I-17 cleanup

The Brief The Phoenix Police Department says it's working to clean up a portion of I-17 that's known for drugs, prostitution and violence. FOX 10 spoke with a resident in the area who was frank about the activity he has seen.



The I-17 corridor in Phoenix, known for being a hub for crime, prostitution and drugs, is getting cleaned up.

Why you should care:

The Phoenix Police Department says it's made new improvements that are starting to curb all the illicit activity.

A FOX 10 crew was in the area on Feb. 25, and said it was still a bit rough, and "saw a little bit of everything."

They also saw a lot of new crime-fighting technology that allows officers to respond quicker and find criminals faster.

The backstory:

A resident named Tony has lived along the I-17 corridor in the same apartment building for nine years.

He was quite frank about the experience.

"It’s drug addicts, it's whores, we have transvestites," he said.

Phoenix Police are well aware of what is taking place around Indian School Road to Bell Road and along Hatcher Road in West Sunnyslope.

That’s why the city has spent $9 million dollars to clean it up.

"So, it really isn’t great. We’ve had several overdoses about a year and a half ago. We’ve had shootings here at night," Tony said.

As you drive around the area now, you’ll notice gunshot detection systems, traffic cameras and license plate readers. Police say the technological monitoring will provide real-time intelligence to officers in the field.

Then, there’s the Royal Inn. It's considered a prolific neighborhood problem and a major hub of illicit activity.

Here’s what residents had to say about it just last fall:

"It’s not a secret. We all know what happens here."

"There would be a lot of hookers. Even in the morning when little kids were walking by."

Now, the Royal Inn is seized and boarded up.

By the numbers:

Phoenix Police reported it has conducted 60 operations for prostitution-related offenses, arresting more than 400 suspects and rescuing 30 juveniles.

What they're saying:

Phoenix Councilwoman Betty Guardado says, "We are making strides toward a safer community."

Phoenix PD Interim Chief Michael Sullivan says, "These efforts are making a significant impact on safety in what has been a hot spot for prostitution in Phoenix."

Tony says he doesn’t notice much change.

"Very little. It’s become like a thorough fare here at night. People are cutting through this street, and the next street down to see the hookers and the whores, the hookers and the drugs, you know what I mean?" he said.

What's next:

This is just the beginning of the cleanup.

Phoenix PD says it's working with ASU to measure crime data, and should have new numbers this spring.

That information will help determine if the new strategies are working.

What you can do:

Contact the Phoenix Police Department at 602-262-6151 if you want to report any criminal activity.

Click here to find human trafficking resources in Arizona.