Ducey, Arizona health officials to discuss coronavirus at news conference

Gov. Doug Ducey and Arizona health officials will hold a news conference Monday afternoon to discuss the coronavirus and the state's efforts to prepare for the disease.

Ducey and Arizona Department of Health Services Director Dr. Cara Christ will be joined at the 2:30 p.m. news conference by the Director of the Division of Emergency Management Wendy Smith-Reeve, and the director of AHCCCS, Jami Snyder.

On Sunday, health officials confirmed a second coronavirus-related death in the United States.

The news conference will take place at the Arizona State Public Health Laboratory in Phoenix.

