Duchess Sarah Ferguson diagnosed with breast cancer

Sarah Ferguson was diagnosed with breast cancer and is recovering following surgery.

"Sarah, Duchess of York was recently diagnosed with an early form of breast cancer detected at a routine mammogram screening," Ferguson's representatives confirmed with Fox News Digital.

Ferguson, who was previously married to Prince Andrew, had no symptoms prior to the diagnosis.

Sarah Ferguson arrives at the UK premiere of "Marlowe" at Vue West End on March 16, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Jo Hale/WireImage)

"She was advised she needed to undergo surgery, which has taken place successfully."

Her rep added, "The Duchess is receiving the best medical care and her doctors have told her that the prognosis is good. She is now recuperating with her family."

Ferguson, who is famously known as "Fergie," has two daughters, Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice with her ex-husband.

"The Duchess wants to express her immense gratitude to all the medical staff who have supported her in recent days."

Ferguson was "symptom free" when she arrived for a routine mammogram.

"She is also hugely thankful to the staff involved in the mammogram which identified her illness, which was otherwise symptom free, and believes her experience underlines the importance of regular screening," her representative said.

Ferguson will discuss more about her diagnosis on a pre-recorded episode of her podcast, "Tea Talks with the Duchess & Sarah."

The show was taped prior to Fergie's surgery.

Princess Eugenie, Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York and Princess Beatrice attend the wedding of Petra Palumbo and Simon Fraser, Lord Lovat at St Stephen Walbrook church on May 14, 2016 in London, England. (Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson married in 1986 and divorced in 1996, months before now-King Charles would divorce Princess Diana.

Ferguson previously told Fox News Digital that she keeps the Queen's memory alive through Elizabeth's beloved corgis. She inherited Her Majesty's animals upon the Queen's death in September.

"I adored our walks with the dogs ," she said. "On our strolls, we would talk about the gardens and what’s blooming. She just had the best imagination every time I would tell her about my newest children’s book. She would jump right into the story."

"She was such a guiding force in my life, more of a mother to me than my own mother was, actually. And I will always live by her remarkable example."

