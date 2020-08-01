Dunkin Donuts employee charged with spitting in state trooper's coffee at shop in Chicago

Expand / Collapse search
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from SAT 7:03 PM MST until SAT 7:45 PM MST, Cochise County
Flash Flood Warning
from SAT 6:13 PM MST until SAT 8:00 PM MST, Graham County
Flash Flood Warning
from SAT 7:15 PM MST until SAT 9:15 PM MST, Cochise County
Excessive Heat Warning
until SAT 8:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Northwest Deserts, Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Western Pima County Including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, Parker Valley, Kofa, Central La Paz, Aguila Valley, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, New River Mesa, Rio Verde/Salt River, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonto Basin, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami, Southeast Gila County
Excessive Heat Warning
until SUN 8:00 PM MST, Marble and Glen Canyons, Northern Gila County, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons
Excessive Heat Warning
until TUE 8:00 PM MST, Grand Canyon Country
Excessive Heat Warning
until MON 8:00 PM MST, Yuma County, Northwest Valley, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek
Flood Advisory
from SAT 6:14 PM MST until SAT 8:15 PM MST, Cochise County
Flood Advisory
from SAT 6:58 PM MST until SAT 9:00 PM MST, Cochise County, Graham County
Flood Advisory
until SAT 8:00 PM MST, Gila County
Heat Advisory
until SAT 8:00 PM MST, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains
Air Quality Alert
until SUN 9:00 PM MST, Maricopa County, Pinal County

Dunkin Donuts employee charged with spitting in state trooper's coffee at shop in Chicago

Published 
Updated 2 hours ago
Crime-publicsafety
FOX 32 Chicago
article

CHICAGO - A Chicago man is charged with spitting in an Illinois state trooper's coffee at a Dunkin Donuts.

Illinois State Police said that the trooper bought a coffee from a Dunkin Donuts on Archer Avenue near Midway Airport Thursday night.

Investigators said he took the lid off because he wanted to let it cool down, and found a glob of spit floating on top.

Dunkin Donuts employee Vincent J. Sessler, 25, was arrested on Friday on charges of disorderly conduct, reckless conduct, and battery to a peace officer.

“This is outrageous and disgusting. The men and women of the Illinois State Police put their heart and soul into protecting the lives and rights of all people in this state every day,” said ISP Director Brendan F. Kelly in a statement. “They deserve better than this insulting and dangerous treatment."

He said that Illinois State Police employees would be prohibited from buying coffee from this Dunkin Donuts in the future "for their safety."

9-year-old boy dies after being shot on Chicago’s Near North Side: police

A 9-year-old boy was shot and killed Friday evening near the former Cabrini Green housing projects on the Near North Side.