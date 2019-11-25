Dutch Bros to close popular Phoenix location

A popular Dutch Bros located right in the heart of Phoenix is preparing to close its doors.

The popular spot located near Central and Camelback Avenues will only be open for another month and will close on December 28.

The decision to close the Dutch Bros comes after months of negotiations with the community and City of Phoenix over concerns of traffic and parking for other businesses due to the popularity of the store.

Dutch Bros had reached an agreement with the city to stay open until March only if they could get construction underway on a new location by next month.

Company representatives say they'll continue to work on finding another spot in Phoenix for a new location.