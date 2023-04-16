Early morning drive-by shooting in Phoenix leaves woman dead: PD

Phoenix Police officials say they are investigating a deadly shooting that happened during the early morning hours of April 16 in Maryvale.

The shooting, according to investigators, happened in the area of 43rd Avenue and Thomas Road. Officers responded to the scene at around 1:30 a.m., and when they arrived, they found two women with gunshot wounds.

Officials say one of the two victims died at the hospital, and the other was described as having suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

"Early information indicates a vehicle drove by shooting at a business when the two women were shot. The vehicle drove away and is currently outstanding," read a portion of the statement.

An investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information should call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS. Spanish speakers can leave an anonymous tip by calling Testigo Silencioso at 480-TESTIGO.

Si tiene alguna información sobre este caso, llame a la línea de Testigo Silencioso (480-TESTIGO, 480-837-8446).

Map of where the shooting happened