New Jersey Earthquake: Preliminary 4.8 magnitude quake rattles from Philadelphia to NYC

An earthquake centered in Hunterdon County, New Jersey on Friday morning shook homes from New York City all the way to Philadelphia.

The United States Geological Survey reported a quake with a preliminary magnitude of 4.8, centered near Whitehouse Station, New Jersey.

The epicenter is about 50 miles north of Philadelphia and the USGS indicated that the quake might have been felt by more than 42 million people.

People in Baltimore, Philadelphia, Connecticut and other areas of the Northeast reported shaking. Tremors lasting for several seconds were felt over 200 miles away near the Massachusetts-New Hampshire border.

Map of Epicenter via USGS

Reports of shaking flooded the FOX 29 Newsroom around 10:25 a.m. and FOX 29 Staff could feel the shaking in our newsroom. Viewers have confirmed feeling shaking as far south as Delaware.

So far, no state or local agencies have reported damage as a result of the quake.

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy took to social media following the quake to share that the state's Emergency Operations Center has been activated.

Philadelphia police asked people not to call 911 about seismic activity unless they were reporting an emergency. Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro said state officials were monitoring the situation

Some transportation providers like PATCO and NJ Transit saw impacts to service as they worked to ensure the integrity of their train lines.

Earthquakes are less common on this side of the U.S. because the East Coast does not lie on a boundary of tectonic plates. But East Coast quakes can still pack a punch — its rocks are better at spreading earthquake energy across far distances.

"If we had the same magnitude quake in California, it probably wouldn’t be felt nearly as far away," said U.S.G.S. geophysicist Paul Caruso.