Earthquakes rock Southern California amid Tropical Storm Hilary

Expand / Collapse search
Blowing Dust Warning
until SUN 7:00 PM MST, Yuma County, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley
15
High Wind Warning
until SUN 11:00 PM MST, Parker Valley, Kofa, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley
High Wind Warning
from SUN 2:00 PM MST until MON 5:00 AM MST, Northwest Plateau, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Northwest Deserts, Lake Mead National Recreation Area
Flash Flood Warning
from SUN 3:06 PM MST until SUN 6:30 PM MST, La Paz County, Yuma County
Airport Weather Warning
until SUN 5:00 PM MST, Central Phoenix
Flood Watch
from SUN 1:00 PM MST until MON 1:00 AM MST, Rio Verde/Salt River, Tonto Basin, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami, Southeast Gila County
Wind Advisory
until SUN 7:00 PM MST, Northwest Valley, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon
Wind Advisory
until SUN 10:00 PM MST, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Baboquivari Mountains including Kitt Peak, Aguila Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument
Wind and Dust Advisory
from SUN 1:05 PM MST until SUN 7:00 PM MST, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells
Wind Advisory
from SUN 1:00 PM MST until MON 12:00 AM MST, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins
Flood Watch
from SUN 1:00 PM MST until MON 5:00 AM MST, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, Northern Gila County, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons
Flood Watch
from SUN 1:00 PM MST until MON 11:00 PM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country
Flood Watch
until MON 5:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Northwest Deserts, Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Parker Valley, Kofa, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley
Flood Advisory
from SUN 2:02 PM MST until SUN 6:00 PM MST, La Paz County, Yuma County
Special Weather Statement
until SUN 6:00 PM MST, Cave Creek/New River, New River Mesa, Rio Verde/Salt River, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, Superior, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonto Basin, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami, Southeast Gila County

Earthquakes rock Southern California amid Tropical Storm Hilary

By KJ Hiramoto
Published 
Updated 3:42PM
Earthquakes
FOX 11

5.1 earthquake strikes near LA amid Tropical Storm Hilary

On a day the region was already coping with a major tropical storm, a powerful earthquake centered in Ventura County shook most of Southern California Sunday.

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. - A preliminary 5.1-magnitude earthquake was reported in Ventura County Sunday afternoon – and then followed by about a dozen shocks.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the earthquake happened around 2:41 p.m. with a preliminary magnitude of 5.0. The quake was reported about 4.3 miles southeast of Ojai with about 9 miles in depth.

Seconds after the earthquake, at least 11 aftershocks were reported – all centered around Ojai. Its preliminary magnitudes were reported between 2.5 to 3.8.

As of 3:30 p.m., no injuries have been reported from the Ojai earthquakes, according to Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass' office. LA city's fire department is continuing the assessment for possible major damages to building.

Earthquake rocks Southern California amid Tropical Storm Hilary

A preliminary 5.1-magnitude earthquake was reported in Ventura County Sunday afternoon.

5.1-magnitude.jpg

USGS is asking those who felt the two earthquakes to report on the agency's website.

Earthquake expert Lucy Jones wrote on X that the shaker appeared to have been preceded to a series of foreshocks that began Saturday morning. She said the area will likely continue to experience aftershocks, with a 5% chance of one that will be larger than the initial 5.1-magnitude quake.

"There is no correlation between the earthquake and the tropical storm," she wrote. "Just a coincidence that is a good reminder that disaster resilience is a multi-hazard endeavor."

The series of quakes come as Southern California braces for Tropical Storm Hilary. Hilary made landfall in Baja California early Sunday afternoon and is expected to reach California in the evening.

As California awaits possible landfall, the severe weather from Sunday morning and afternoon has already knocked out power for Southern California residents and flooded roads.

TRACKING HILARY

Leading up to this weekend, the National Weather Service warned Southern California residents to avoid leaving the house as Hilary moved closer and closer to California.

"Hunker down and take it easy for Sunday and Monday," the NWS advised Friday. "Stay off the roads."

CNS contributed to this report.