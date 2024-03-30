Easter Sunday 2024: What’s open and closed

Expand / Collapse search
Winter Storm Warning
from SAT 8:00 PM MST until SUN 8:00 AM MST, Western Mogollon Rim
11
Wind Advisory
from SAT 12:00 PM MST until SAT 10:00 PM MST, Kofa, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Aguila Valley, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, New River Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonto Basin, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami, Southeast Gila County
Winter Weather Advisory
from SUN 8:00 AM MST until MON 9:00 PM MST, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven
Wind Advisory
until SUN 8:00 PM MST, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven
Wind Advisory
until SAT 10:00 PM MST, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Baboquivari Mountains including Kitt Peak
Winter Weather Advisory
from SUN 12:00 PM MST until MON 12:00 PM MST, White Mountains
Winter Weather Advisory
from SUN 12:00 AM MST until SUN 5:00 PM MST, Eastern Mogollon Rim
Wind Advisory
until SAT 9:00 PM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Wind Advisory
until SAT 8:00 PM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains, Northern Gila County, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons
Winter Weather Advisory
from SAT 8:00 PM MST until SUN 8:00 AM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau
Wind Advisory
until SAT 6:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau, Northwest Deserts

Easter Sunday 2024: What’s open and closed

By Catherine Stoddard
Published  March 30, 2024 8:45am MST
Consumer
FOX TV Digital Team
e29ce30f- article

50% off sale of Easter merchandise at CVS drugstore, Manhattan, New York. (Photo by: Lindsey Nicholson/UCG/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

Easter Sunday is this weekend and many stores are either closed or are varying their hours to observe the Christian holiday. 

The day Easter is observed is determined by a calendar calculation involving the moon. This year the holiday lands on Sunday, March 31.

Easter is often commemorated with searching for decorated eggs and baskets filled with treats in America. 

So, in case you realize you forgot to get enough chocolate bunnies to stuff those Easter baskets, here is a rundown of stores that will be open or closed this Sunday.

RELATED: Map: The top Easter candy in your state for 2024

Walmart: Open

Target: Closed

Macy’s: Closed

TJ Maxx: Closed 

This includes Homegoods and Marshalls.

Kohl’s: Closed

Kroger: Open 

This includes Baker’s, City Market, Dillons, Food 4 Less, Foods Co, Fred Meyer, Fry’s, Gerbes, Jay C Food STore, King Soopers, Mariano’s, Metro Market, Pay-Less Super Markets, Pick ‘n Save, QFC, Ralphs, Ruler and Smith’s Food and Drug.

RELATED: Three reasons why egg prices are so high ahead of Easter

Costco: Closed

Sam’s Club: Open

Aldi: Closed

Trader Joe’s: Open

Whole Foods: Open

Meijer: Open

CVS: Open

Walgreens: Open

The Associated Press contributed to this report. This story was reported from Los Angeles. 