Watch Ed Sheeran surprise fans, sing karaoke at Nashville bar

By Stephanie Weaver
Published 
Entertainment
FOX TV Stations

Ed Sheeran surprises fans at karaoke bar in Nashville

Ed Sheeran surprised fans at a bar in Nashville, Tennessee, with a karaoke session on July 22. (Credit: @webgirlmorgan)

NASHVILLE - Ed Sheeran surprised fans at a bar in Nashville, Tennessee, with a karaoke session over the weekend. 

Following his record-breaking attendance at Nashville’s Nissan Stadium on July 22, the 32-year-old singer stopped by a local bar he frequented when he lived in the city more than a decade ago. 

"When I lived in Nashville in 2013 I used to go to this karaoke caravan called Santa’s," he shared in a video posted to his Instagram account on Sunday. "It only does $1 PBR, and it does karaoke, and it’s the best." 

A video, posted by Morgan Huelsman (@webgirlmorgan), shows Sheeran performing karaoke with fans and singing "I Want It That Way" by The Backstreet Boys. 

Ed Sheeran performs on day 2 of Latitude Festival at Henham Park Estate on July 17, 2015 in Southwold, England. (Photo by Dave J Hogan/Getty Images)

Backstreet Boys members Howie Dorough and AJ McLean commented on Sheeren’s post, saying that they need to collaborate soon. 

"Sounds amazing! We gotta get you on IWITW with us Ed!," Dorough wrote. 

RELATED: Ed Sheeran plays for sick patients at children's hospital in Australia

McLean added, "Let’s go bro. When we jamming together. This needs to happen like yesterday." 

Sheeran is currently on the North American leg of his Mathematics tour. His next concert stop is in Chicago, Illinois, where he scheduled to perform July 28-29. 

This story was reported from Los Angeles.