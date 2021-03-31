El Mirage Police investigating possible threat at Dysart High School; students and staff evacuated

article

Students and staff at Dysart High School have been evacuated as police investigate a possible threat.

According to a Facebook post on March 31 from the El Mirage Police Department, all students and staff are safe and have been moved to another location.

"Parents are encouraged to wait to hear from your child as they may or may not be able to contact you at this time," police said in a statement.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and no arrests have been made at this time.

Advertisement

WATCH: FOX 10 live newscasts

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:

Get breaking news alerts in the FREE FOX 10 News app. Download for Apple iOS or Android.