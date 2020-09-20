Elderly dog with the ‘cutest shuffle’ rescued from being euthanized after CA wildfires burned home

An animal sanctuary was able to rescue an elderly dog from being euthanized after he lost his home to the Creek Fires in California and he’s doing great.

On Sept. 14, video shared to the Dreams Disabled R. Elderly Animal Mountain Sanctuary showed Rolo, who appeared to be an Australian shepherd mix according to his rescuer, shuffling around as he was being taken to his new home.

The Dreams sanctuary takes in senior animals, stray animals, as well as animals whose owners have passed on and were unable to be rehomed, according to their Facebook.

The rescuer, whose name was not mentioned, is heard encouraging Rolo as he slowly made his way to the trunk of a vehicle where the rescuer had to pick him up in order to safely place him in the car.

“He lost his home due to the Creek Fire,” the rescuer is heard saying in the video. “Him along with, either four or five other ones and him. The other ones are younger.”

“He has the cutest little shuffle when he walks and I am sure he’ll be no problems with the other kids.Happy life now Rolo,“ the Facebook post read.

According to a more recent post, Rolo suffers from severe arthritis due to his advanced age and the sanctuary is asking anyone who would like to donate to veterinary funds for Rolo can do so through PayPal at d.dreamsanctuary@yahoo.com or donations can be mailed to P.O. Box 271 Piedra, CA 93649.

The destruction wrought by wind-driven wildfires in the mountains northeast of Los Angeles approached 156 square miles (404 square kilometers) Sunday, burning structures, homes and a nature center in a famed Southern California wildlife sanctuary in foothill desert communities.

Firefighters were, however, able to defend Mount Wilson, which overlooks greater Los Angeles in the San Gabriel Mountains and has a historic observatory founded more than a century ago and numerous broadcast antennas serving Southern California, from the Bobcat Fire.

The Bobcat Fire started Sept. 6 and has already doubled in size over the last week — becoming one of Los Angeles County's largest wildfires in history, according to the Los Angeles Times. No injuries have been reported.

The blaze is 15% contained as teams attempt to determine the scope of the destruction in the area about 50 miles (80 kilometers) northeast of downtown LA. Thousands of residents in the foothill communities of the Antelope Valley were ordered to evacuate Saturday as winds pushed the flames into Juniper Hills.

Statewide, nearly 19,000 firefighters continue to fight more than two dozen major wildfires. More than 7,900 wildfires have burned more than 5,468 square miles (14,164 square kilometers) in California this year, including many since a mid-August barrage of dry lightning ignited parched vegetation.

