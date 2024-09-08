Elderly man killed in Apache Junction homicide; suspect arrested
PHOENIX - A man was killed in a homicide in Apache Junction on Sunday afternoon and a suspect was arrested, the police department said.
At around 4:30 p.m. on Sept. 8, the Apache Junction Police Department got a call about a man who was killed near Apache Trail and Ironwood Drive.
The suspect in the crime was arrested nearby. Police say the homicide was isolated and wasn't related to domestic violence.
The victim wasn't identified but is said to be an elderly man.
Police didn't detail what led up to the death of the man.