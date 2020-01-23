Elementary school student injured by stray bullet from shooting near campus in Oxnard

A student in Oxnard was injured in a shooting near an elementary school on Thursday morning, police said.

Oxnard Police officers responded to McAuliffe Elementary School, located at 3300 Via Marina Avenue, around 11:30 a.m. to investigate reports of a possible shooting victim.



Police said it appeared to be a car-to-car shooting that happened off-campus near the school.

A 10-year-old student was struck by a stray bullet and transported to an area hospital with a non-life threatening injury. It was unclear if the student was on or off-campus when he or she was struck.

Advertisement

Police said that the child’s parents have been notified by the Oxnard School District, and all other students have been accounted for and are safe.

A student reunification site opened near the intersection of Kelp Street and Via Marina Avenue, according to the Oxnard Fire Department. Parents were asked to enter at Kelp Street and Wooley Road.

The shooting prompted a large police presence and the school was immediately placed on lockdown.

No suspect or vehicle description was immediately available.

The public was asked to avoid the area near the school grounds as police continued to search for the parties involved in the shooting.

Authorities were asking anyone with information on the shooting to contact the Oxnard Police Department.