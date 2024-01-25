Eloy hot air balloon crash: Investigators release preliminary report

We are learning new details about a hot air balloon crash in Eloy, as federal investigators release their preliminary report detailing what happened on Jan. 14.

The crash resulted in the deaths of four people, and investigators note in their report that cell phone video from witnesses showed the balloon descending with a deflated envelope trailing from above.

The basket landed upright with the envelope, or the balloon portion of the hot air balloon, attached, but investigators say material near the top of the balloon was frayed, and several of the panels were damaged. There was also thermal damage near the mouth of the envelope.

13 people were in the hot air balloon when it launched just after sunrise: a pilot, four passengers, and eight skydivers. The preliminary report states that based on interviews with skydivers, the balloon reached 10,000 feet about 35 minutes into the flight, and all eight skydivers jumped out and landed successfully.

Witnesses say a few minutes later, it looked like the envelope was deflating as it fell to the ground.

Besides the four people who died, another person was badly injured as a result of the crash. The wreckage is now at a secured facility, where it is undergoing further examination.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.