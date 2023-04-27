Embracing the heat: Phoenix firefighters prepare for triple-digit temperatures

Crews with the Phoenix Fire Department are gearing up for a busy few days rescuing weekend warriors.

Normally, mountain rescues spike during this time of year, when temperatures hit the triple digits. Training for such rescues, however, happen year-round.

In the shadow of Piestewa Peak and Camelback Mountain in Phoenix is Fire Station 12. It is the busiest fire station in the nation for tactical rescues, and crews at the station, in a sense, are like Sisyphus from Greek mythology, destined to go up and down a mountain their entire careers.

The only difference is they do it in extreme heat, while carrying 50-pound packs.

"It would be like climbing Camelback Mountain. Most of our packs are going to weigh between 35 and 50 pounds, depending on where the rescue is and what we need," said Phoenix Fire Captain Phil Wurr.

Mountain rescues are something these crews train for, and stay in shape to do. Such rescues can be dangerous for hikers and crews alike.

"Several of our firefighters after had to go to the hospital for rapid myalgia, severe dehydration," said Cpt. Wurr.

In response to the dangers fire crews at Station 12 face, some changes have been made. An old freezer at the station is now made for ice baths, where crews can jump in the cold water after a hot mountain rescue to get their core temperature down, and their heartbeat back to normal.

In addition, a truck is filled with life-saving tools, from harnesses to first aid kits. These tools can come in handy on hot days.

"If someone needs our help, we push ourselves as hard as we can to rescue that person, but it does take a toll on our rescuers," said Cpt. Wurr.

On extremely hot days, like days with temperatures at 116F or above, rescue helicopters cannot fly, and that is among the reasons why Phoenix trails are closed on days with extreme heat. Closures like these reportedly help cut down on the number of rescues.