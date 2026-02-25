From 1965 to 2026: Two families bound by missing mothers, missing answers

The Brief Investigators are utilizing DNA evidence and surveillance footage in the search for Nancy Guthrie, who was believed to be abducted from her home Feb. 1. The case has drawn parallels to the 1965 disappearance of Maria Theresa Ruthling, whose daughter, Marci Dauer, has spent 60 years seeking closure regarding her mother’s cold case in Scottsdale. A reward of up to $1 million is being offered for Guthrie's recovery, and officials urge anyone with information to contact the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI. Call Scottsdale PD to report information in Ruthling's case.



For three weeks, the family of Nancy Guthrie has endured a nightmare of uncertainty. Since Guthrie was believed to be abducted from her home Feb. 1, investigators have sorted through thousands of tips, DNA evidence, and surveillance footage.

For Marci Dauer, the search is a painful mirror of her own life.

What they're saying:

Dauer has been searching for answers since 1965, when her mother, Maria Theresa Ruthling, vanished from her Scottsdale shop.

"Police found her car parked a block away from the shop," Dauer said. "The keys were in the ignition, her purse was in the back. She disappeared and every day I kept thinking something would turn up."

Ruthling’s photos remain in the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System six decades later. Dauer says she feels deeply for Guthrie's daughter, Savannah, noting that her own family never received closure or a solution.

Dauer noted the stark contrast between the "cowboy" era of 1960s policing and today’s high-tech investigations. While the Guthrie case involves the FBI and modern forensics, Ruthling’s disappearance occurred before the advent of DNA testing or digital surveillance.

What you can do:

The search for Guthrie continues with a reward of up to $1 million for her recovery. Tips regarding her case should be directed to the FBI hotline at 1-800-CALL-FBI (225-5324).

Anyone with information regarding the 1965 disappearance of Ruthling is asked to contact Scottsdale Police.