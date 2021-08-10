Expand / Collapse search
Flash Flood Warning
until TUE 8:00 PM MST, Mohave County
11
Flood Warning
until TUE 8:15 PM MST, Maricopa County, Pinal County
Flash Flood Warning
from TUE 6:36 PM MST until TUE 10:45 PM MST, La Paz County, Maricopa County
Flash Flood Warning
from TUE 6:41 PM MST until TUE 9:45 PM MST, Pima County
Flood Warning
until WED 5:00 AM MST, Pima County, Pinal County
Flash Flood Warning
from TUE 6:49 PM MST until TUE 10:00 PM MST, Pima County
Flash Flood Warning
from TUE 6:35 PM MST until TUE 9:15 PM MST, Pima County
Dust Storm Warning
from TUE 7:15 PM MST until TUE 8:15 PM MST, La Paz County, Yuma County
Flood Advisory
until TUE 8:30 PM MST, Maricopa County
Flood Advisory
from TUE 5:51 PM MST until TUE 9:00 PM MST, La Paz County
Special Weather Statement
until TUE 7:45 PM MST, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Baboquivari Mountains including Kitt Peak

Embry Women's Health hiring hundreds for COVID-19 testing sites across Arizona

By
Published 
Coronavirus in Arizona
FOX 10 Phoenix

Embry Women's Health hiring hundreds for COVID-19 testing sites across Arizona

The CEO of Embry Women's Health says he's looking to hire nearly 1,000 people to staff COVID-19 testing sites around the state as cases begin to surge once again.

PHOENIX - With rising COVID-19 cases in Arizona, the demand for testing also is also increasing and that's why a state-wide testing company is looking to hire nearly a thousand new employees to help keep up with the surge.

A month ago, the state's largest COVID-19 tester was swabbing about a thousand noses a day. By August, thousands a day.

"We did over 12,000 tests state-wide at 55 locations across Arizona," said Raymond Embry, CEO of Embry Women's Health.

He says the percent of tests coming back positive has also increased.

"It’s concerning that it essentially came out of nowhere. You know, at first we were like, maybe there’s some combination of people going on a vacation and then going back to school and initially, of course, we’re still starting our locations but we’re like it’s going to die down but after the validation last week, we said this is here to stay, most likely for the rest of the year," Embry said.

To meet the renewed testing demand, they’re trying to hire 800 people to run their testing sites across the state.

"Because we already have this state-wide presence as this surge is hitting us, we’re already here. So our biggest obstacle now is getting medical providers and administrative staff to the site to meet this new patient demand," Embry explained.

Look for Embry Women's Health jobs here https://embrywomenshealth.com/about-us/careers/

Embry Women's Health looks to fill open positions amid COVID-19 surge in Arizona

As the delta variant continues to spread across the country, Arizona is seeing a surge of testing for the virus. Embry Women's Health has been offering testing throughout the pandemic and with the recent increase in cases, they are in need of more staff. FOX 10's Steve Nielsen has the story.

Related Stories:

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news: