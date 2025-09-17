Emily Pike: Family sues Mesa group home where murdered teen lived

The Brief A lawsuit has been filed against Sacred Journey Inc., the Mesa group home where Emily Pike lived before she was reported missing and found murdered. The lawsuit, filed by Philips Law Group on behalf of Pike's father, alleges the group home was negligent in its care, and that employees were inexperienced and reckless.



The family of Emily Pike, a teen found murdered after being reported missing, has filed a lawsuit against the Mesa group home where she was living.

What we know:

Philips Law Group, which is representing Pike’s father, Jensen Pike, announced the lawsuit. It alleges Sacred Journey Inc., which operated the group home, was negligent in Emily’s death.

Jensen Pike is currently incarcerated in an Arizona prison.

"Not only do we not have the murder solved, we have so many questions sitting in front of us about what could've been done differently?" said Olivia Lemorocco, the firm's vice president of operations.

Body camera footage from Mesa Police shows one of several instances in which Emily ran away from the group home, telling officers she wanted to go home to the San Carlos Apache Reservation. Emily was found murdered in February, nearly 17 months after the body camera footage was recorded.

The lawsuit alleges Sacred Journey employees were inexperienced and reckless in their care of Emily, and that she was allowed to leave the home unsupervised.

"She was not taken care of in the way that she should've been," Lemorocco said. "This group home failed her in that regard."

Lemorocco added that Emily was reportedly struggling with difficult feelings and suicidal thoughts, but was not given basic counseling.

"These are children, you know, they're not profit and what we're seeing in a lot of these group homes is it's being run like a business," Lemorocco said.

The other side:

FOX 10 could not find an attorney listed for Sacred Journey Inc., and attempts to contact the company have gone unanswered.